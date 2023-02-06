Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Sharing knowledge and experience accompanied by local wine and produce

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast Landcare Farmer of the Year, Andrew Yeo, with wife Emma, will speak on the tips and traps of farming on the coast. Picture supplied.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lock-downs city-based residents converged on country and coastal regions across the State seeking a simpler, more relaxed and wholesome lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.