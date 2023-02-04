Great Lakes Advocate
Rare behaviour of Tasmanian devil joeys captured on film

February 5 2023 - 7:00am
Barrington Tops based wildlife conservation organisation Aussie Ark has captured rare photos and footage showing Tasmanian devil joeys climbing trees through their natural, instinctive behaviour.

