Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
February 4 2023 - 12:00pm
My motoring history

I thought this week I'd reminisce. I've now held a driver's licence for almost 58 years. My first car was an Austin A30. My Dad had obtained a 'write-off' and he and his team of panel beaters restored it.

