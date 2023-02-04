My motoring history

Unfortunately my view of my driving skills was not matched by my ability or experience. Trying to imitate star racers Brian Foley and Peter Manton was not a good idea. I barrel rolled the mini within a few weeks. A new body was fitted but the Hydrolastic (fluid) suspension was never the same. I traded the S at L&D Motors Campsie and purchased another brand new Morris Cooper S in exactly the same colours (green body & white roof). But more importantly I learnt a good lesson about driving I've never forgotten.