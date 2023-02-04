My motoring history

I thought this week I'd reminisce. I've now held a driver's licence for almost 58 years. My first car was an Austin A30. My Dad had obtained a 'write-off' and he and his team of panel beaters restored it.
It had a rip roaring 21kw from its 803cc straight four motor.
0-100 was achieved in 42 seconds (buses were faster). After the motor blew up I traded it in on a new 1966 Morris Mini Deluxe. It was Australian designed and built with a 998cc motor, and wonder of wonders wind up windows.
The Deluxe was too slow for me so I traded it in on a 1967 Morris Cooper S. This 1275cc rocket ship put out a whopping 56Kw and was a winner on every race track in the country.
Unfortunately my view of my driving skills was not matched by my ability or experience. Trying to imitate star racers Brian Foley and Peter Manton was not a good idea. I barrel rolled the mini within a few weeks. A new body was fitted but the Hydrolastic (fluid) suspension was never the same. I traded the S at L&D Motors Campsie and purchased another brand new Morris Cooper S in exactly the same colours (green body & white roof). But more importantly I learnt a good lesson about driving I've never forgotten.
My restlessness with cars continued and I traded the Cooper S in on a Ford Cortina GT (Mk2), big mistake. The Cortina takes my award as the worst car I have ever owned. Clutch, gearbox and motor problems followed. I was glad to see its end.
The next new car was an orange Mitsubishi Galant. If this is what they bring out of Japan, it won me over. Our next car was my brother's series 2-Chrysler Galant. Also a very good car.
By this time our family was expanding and fun cars had to give way to more functional vehicles. A new Toyota 8 Seat Lite Ace van was purchased. It was a wonderful, if uninspiring vehicle. We knocked up around 300000ks in it. It never missed a beat, though most of the blue paint peeled off.
Next we moved back into sedans with the purchase of a Mitsubishi Lancer then a V6 Mitsubishi Magna.
Daewoo was launching in Australia, and we dared to be different purchasing a Daewoo Nubira. I only have high praise for the car, regardless of the knockers. The Nubira was replaced by a Nissan Pulsar, again highly rated.
I had been road testing many cars for Road Ramblings, and Kia impressed me. We purchased a Kia Cerato S and now our current car is a Kia Cerato GT. This has all the safety goodies plus a turbo four cylinder motor putting out 150Kw and driving through a 7 speed auto with paddle shifts.
That's a list of our main cars. Extra and club cars were two Morris Cooper S, Hyundai Getz, Holden Barina, Mercedes Benz 230S, Jaguar XJ6, Mazda MX5 & Kia Picanto . Motorcycles - Suzuki 380GT, Honda 750F1, Kawasaki Gpz900R, Honda 750K6 and Honda CBR 1100 Super Blackbird.
Finally my beloved buses - AEC Regal 111, AEC Regal 1V, AEC Regent 111 and Bedford coach.
That is what has carried myself and family around all these years. It's been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it.
