Great Lakes Advocate

The fire ripped through the premises on Thursday, February 2

Updated February 3 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The service station at Krambach is little more than a shell after a fire ripped through the premises yesterday, Thursday, February 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.