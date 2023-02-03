Great Lakes Advocate

Maitland-Newcastle Catholic bishop named: Pope Francis appoints Michael Kennedy to succeed Bill Wright

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
February 3 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bishop Michael Kennedy.

Catholics awoke on Friday to news more than a year in the making: the name of the diocese's new bishop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.