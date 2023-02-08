AFTER just a handful of rugby league games, Forster's Lucy Pither has been named in the Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19) squad.
The Gale Cup is regarded as the most elite aged group competition for women in Australia.
Seventeen-year-old Lucy only had her first training session with the Knights last week after she finalised negotiations with the club.
"It's so exciting,'' Lucy said.
She played for the North Coast Bulldogs in a representative match in Coffs Harbour last month and that's where she came to the Knights' attention.
"Rick Stone from the Knights called and from there we spoke to Ian Bourke, who was the assistant coach of the Knights women's team last year,'' Lucy said.
Ron Griffiths, who coached the Knights to the NRLW premiership last year, was next to be involved and this led to a meeting with the club's Tarsha Gale coach, Andrew Johnson.
Here the deal was done.
She heads to Newcastle on Mondays and Wednesdays for training and if she makes the starting team, she'll have to attend the captain's run on a Friday night.
A centre, Lucy said she'll be with the Knights for two years.
She understands 2023 will be a learning curve and her opportunities on the field could be limited.
"I'm one of the youngest players in the squad,'' she said.
"How it's been described to me is that it is a two year commitment.
I'm one of the youngest players in the squad.- Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19) squad recruit, Lucy Pither.
"This year I'll work to get up to the highest level I can.
"Hopefully I'll go out next year and smash it.
"But if the coach thinks that I'm ready for a game this year or if there's injuries, then maybe I'll get a shot.''
A gymnast when she was younger, Lucy was introduced to league through league tag.
"In Year 7 and 8 all my friends were playing league tag for the Hawks,'' she said.
"So I gave it a go and played league tag for three years.
"Last season tackle became a thing for the girls in junior Hawks.''
Initially Lucy was wary of tackle.
"Emma Connors, my friend Jorja's mum, is coach of the tackle team and talked me into giving league a go.
"She said I'd love it, because I had a bit of aggression in league tag.
"So I had a run with the tackle team and really enjoyed it.''
Emma and her dad, Tony Clifton, coached the side.
"We could see Lucy was a natural straight away,'' Emma said.
Lucy later attended trials for the North Coast Bulldogs and she was selected in the squad.
That led the way for the Knights to come calling.
All up Lucy reasons she's only had 15 or so games of rugby league, so it's been a meteoric rise.
"It's crazy, isn't it,'' she said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.