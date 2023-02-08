Great Lakes Advocate

By Mick McDonald
February 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster's Lucy Pithner is looking forward to playing her first game for the Newcastle Knights in the Tarsha Gale Cup competition.

AFTER just a handful of rugby league games, Forster's Lucy Pither has been named in the Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19) squad.

