The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has a planned hazard reduction burn in the Shearwater Industrial Estate, Tea Gardens, tomorrow, Saturday, February 4.
Approximately 32 RFS members will be on-site during the hazard reduction operation which is expected to finish by 6pm.
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bush fires," acting district manager, Guy Duckworth AFSM said.
"This controlled burn will help protect properties and assets in Shearwater and Tea Gardens and also assist our firefighters to control any future bushfires in the area," Insp Duckworth said.
"This operation is an important part of our Bushfire Risk Management Plan for the area, and there will be further controlled burns in Tea Gardens, North Arm Cove and Bulahdelah in the near future."
Insp Duckworth also said it was important to take advantage of suitable weather conditions to conduct hazard reduction burning as soon as they occur.
Each year only a small window of opportunity exists where weather conditions are conducive to controlled burns.- RFS acting district manager, Guy Duckworth AFSM
"Each year only a small window of opportunity exists where weather conditions are conducive to controlled burns," he said.
"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful we require the right wind and temperature conditions and the ground fuels to be sufficiently dry.
"We advise residents in the Shearwater and Tea Gardens areas to take appropriate precautions: keep doors and windows closed, remove washing from clothes lines and make sure pets are in a protected area.
"Motorists in the area should also slow down and take care if driving through smoke, keep windows up and turn their headlights on."
For more information contact Mid Coast District on 1300 643 262 or visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
