Something for everyone in the Mid-Coast for Seniors Festival

The 2023 Seniors Festival is upon us and there is a large array of events across the Mid-Coast to tempt everybody.
The Seniors Festival runs in NSW until Sunday, February 12.
MidCoast Council is holding its popular Tech Savvy Seniors workshops to help people become more familiar and at ease with their smart phones, tablets and/or laptops.
Workshops are being held at Gloucester, Stroud, Hallidays Point, Taree, Tea Gardens and Nabiac.
If meditation and mindfulness are more your speed, join Kate from Gumboots by the Sea for a meditation and mindfulness session at Forster library tomorrow, Saturday, February 4 from 2-3pm, or at Harrington library on Wednesday, February 8 from 10-11am.
Have a go at art with an acrylic painting workshop with a step-by-step painting at Forster library this Monday, February 6 from 10.30am to 12.30pm, or try your hand at watercolours at Nabiac Library on February 7 from 9.30am to 12pm.
Enjoy yoga in Fotheringham Park in Taree with Julie Spicer on Tuesday, February 7 9.30am to 10.30am.
No experience is necessary, mats are provided, but bring a bottle of water.
Alternatively, take part in some gentle chair yoga at Forster library on Thursday, February 9 from 5.30-6.30pm.
MidCoast Assist, Forster is holding a high tea on February 7 along with a tour of the facilities from 10am-1pm.
MidCoast Assist also is holding a mini-expo at Hawks Nest Scout Hall on Saturday, February 11 from 10am to 3pm.
Drop in and find out about their services and volunteering opportunities. No bookings necessary.
Also on February 7 in Forster, you can learn mahjong at Forster library from 2-3pm. Mahjong is a popular and challenging game that will help keep your brain active while having fun.
Get creative on Wednesday, February 8 from 2-3.30pm at Harrington library creating a three dimensional book.
Tunnel books are read through a hole in the cover and are a fun way to create a three-dimensional story.
Included in the workshop is everything you will need to make your own creative tunnel books.
Or have a go at making your own macrame wall hanging at Stroud library on Thursday, February 9 from 9am to noon or Tea Gardens library on February 10 from 1-4pm.
A film screening of the Australian movie June Again is taking place at Hallidays Point library on February 9 from 2-4pm. Nibbles provided.
At Hawks Nest on February 10 from 9am to 12pm you can take part in a Nature Journaling and Bushfood Workshop at Hawks Nest.
Take a stroll through the bush to gain knowledge of local plant and animal species whilst creating a journaling page.
A historic screening of award winning documentary Coast Town and historical stories with Janine Roberts from MidCoast Stories is taking place at Harrington library on February 10 from 10-11am.
Women Kind Collective is holding a repurposing clothing and op shop tour in Wingham on Friday, February 10 from 10am-2pm. Light refreshments will be provided.
Bookings are essential for all events, apart from the MidCoast Assist mini-expo.
To find out more about the events and to book, go to.www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Events/Whats-on/Seniors-Festival-2023 .
Manning Valley U3A also is holding a range of concerts and gentle exercise sessions for the public throughout the Seniors Festival. Learn more about those events here.
