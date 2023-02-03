Great Lakes Advocate
Letter: Uniforms must be purchased through schools

By Trish Lowe
February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Shutterstock picture

As a grandparent, currently not working full time, I was asked to help out with preparations for the new school year. The uniforms at our local schools have changed and can now only be purchased through the schools.

