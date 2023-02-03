As a grandparent, currently not working full time, I was asked to help out with preparations for the new school year. The uniforms at our local schools have changed and can now only be purchased through the schools.
Three local uniform providers have stacks of old uniforms they are now giving away, as children have been told they need to change over to the new uniforms within 18 months. Parents were previously able to buy cheaper polo shirts from alternate outlets and have logos embroidered, however, the sewing shops are no longer able to do this.
The cost of living has increased significantly and this is placing significant financial stress on many families.
Uniforms should be able to be handed from one child to another.
Children are feeling pressured to be in the new uniforms "or I will be in trouble".
Surely if a child is in a school uniform, old or current or in a polo shirt of the correct colour, paid for at a significantly less cost, that should be acceptable.
Children and parents are under enough pressure without this added burden.
