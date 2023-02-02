Great Lakes Advocate

Work will begin on roads in Bulahdelah, Tea Gardens and Coolongolook this Monday

February 3 2023 - 10:00am
Wok on Booral Road, Bulahdelah will begin this Monday. Picture supplied.

A multi-million dollar upgrade of local roads across the Mid-Coast LGA will continue this Monday, February 6.

