Photography and drawing exhibits open at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Two new exhibitions are on display at Manning Regional Art Gallery until March 18.
The opening of the 2022 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) and Kevin Mitchell's Jewels of the Beetle World is kicking off at the Manning Regional Art Gallery from today, Friday, February 3 at 6pm.
JADA is a Grafton Regional Gallery touring exhibition that celebrates Australian contemporary drawing at its finest.
This year the tradition of excellence continues, with 56 artists selected from 641 entries for the exhibition which will continue its touring legacy, travelling to communities across the East Coast promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences throughout 2023 and 2024.
Catherine O'Donnell's winning charcoal on paper work titled Glenbrook Window #1, 2021 was selected by Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney director, Suzanne Cotter.
"We are excited to be able to present this superb exhibition of the best drawing artists from around Australia," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"The JADA is always a wonderful exhibition showcasing the variety and creativity within contemporary drawing practice."
Jewels of the Beetle World is a special exhibition by local photographer Kevin Mitchell.
Beetles are the most diverse and abundant animal group on earth and make up the order Coleoptera.
There are 160 families of Coleoptera and the Buprestidae rank as the eighth largest, comprising about 15,000 species.
Mitchell's body of work represents examples of a single beetle family - the Buprestidae, commonly called "jewel beetles".
