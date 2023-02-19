Local business operator, JR Richards & Son is keeping the doors to the new Forster Surf Life Saving Club house open .
The Tuncurry-based business has been a long-time supporter and donor to the club, which is in the throws of a multi-million dollar rebuild.
Acknowledging the contribution from the waste and recycling business, the club has named the main doors to the new premises the JR Richards entry.
Forster club president, John Quinn acknowledged the valuable assistance JR Richards has provided over many years, especially with the removal of waste.
"It is something they have done quietly for many years, something we have greatly appreciated," Mr Quinn said.
"Whilst we have raised funds for many years and have received various government grants we still need to raise funds to a complete a building that the community can be proud of for generations to come.
"We have an enthusiastic building fundraising committee that would be more than happy to meet with potential donors."
Geoff Purcell chairs the building fundraising committee and would welcome opportunities from members of the community keen to support the club.
He can be contacted on 0414 223 446 or elcelido@gmail.com.
JR Richards CEO, Leon Grosso said his company had provided promotional event bins for the club over many years to support carnivals and competitions that bring many visitors to the area.
With safety being at the forefront of JR Richards operations it is a way we can support the concept of safety in recreation as well, Mr Grosso said.
"The carnivals obviously have a fun factor, but it is the training and public awareness of safety in the surf that gives the drive to support the surf events."
Throughout the new build JR Richards will be providing the builders bins as a sponsorship item to support the financial donation made and also new clubhouse waste services.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.