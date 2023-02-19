Great Lakes Advocate

JR Richards has been a long-time supporter of Forster Surf Life Saving Club

February 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster Surf Club members, Geoff Purcell (left) John Quin (second right) and Ron Hartley (right) thank JR Richards, Robert Marlow and Leon Grosso for their company's long-term commitment to the club.

Local business operator, JR Richards & Son is keeping the doors to the new Forster Surf Life Saving Club house open .

Local News

