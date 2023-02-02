To celebrate the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival, the Manning Valley U3A (MVU3A) has put together a line-up of events and is inviting the community to join them in the festivities.
The events are being held at various locations in the Manning Valley and Great Lakes until February 12.
To kick-off the Seniors Week events, a mahjong class was held at Taree Library on the morning of Wednesday, February 1.
Other events organised are:
The events are a chance for old, new and potential members to experience some of the activities the U3A offers.
For more information about MVU3A go to manningvalley.u3anet.org.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
