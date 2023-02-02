Great Lakes Advocate
Manning Valley U3A 2023 Seniors Festival events

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
The MVU3A Silver Strummers ukulele group have been going strong for many years. Picture supplied

To celebrate the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival, the Manning Valley U3A (MVU3A) has put together a line-up of events and is inviting the community to join them in the festivities.

