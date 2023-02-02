Twenty seven athletes from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club have been selected to represent the zone at the this weekend's regional Little Athletics carnival at Tamworth on Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5.
The youngsters will compete in the 92 individual events.
A team contested the zone championships in hot and blustery conditions in late November at Wauchope with the majority of athletes qualifying for the regionals.
Conditions are expected to be similar.
The highlight of the zone carnival was seeing our group of under seven athletes hitting the track for the first time with all performing with distinction along with all our club athletes, club vice-president, Lee McDonald
The club is looking for a strong performance at the regionals with under 17 female, Tarli Black leading the way in her swansong year at Little Athletics level and setting National qualifying times for the 100 and 200 metre sprints at the recent NSW Country Athletics Championships at Dubbo with gold medals in both events.
A number of other athletes also have medalled or set National level times/distances throughout the season which will put them in a good position to perform well at regionals and qualify for State.
McDonald said season 2022-23 had been successful one so far and the large number of athletes qualifying for regional was a testament to that.
"Athletics in the Forster Tuncurry area has seen a surge over the last season with numbers increasing from 30 last year to 128 registered Little Athletes which equates to 325 per cent increase.
"Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club ranked fourth in the State in regards to growth for all clubs in the NSW Little Athletics organisation. Its really pleasing to see athletics increase within the area.
"As a club we are looking continuing this growth with school visits and training sessions, with submissions to local council and State governments for upgrading/installing our current facilities.
"Facilities at the ground could be best described as deteriorated/dangerous or non-existent which places athletes, spectators and our volunteers at risk.
"So far talks with MidCoast Council have been that with nothing of substance coming from those discussions.
"Hopefully leading into the next season we can see MidCoast Council come to the table and much needed upgrading of the facilities that have been neglected for many years."
