Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club will race to Tamworth this weekend for the regional carnival

February 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty seven athletes from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club have been selected to represent the zone at the this weekend's regional Little Athletics carnival at Tamworth on Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.