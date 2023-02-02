Great Lakes Advocate

Mother and chick are the Mustang and Co Pet of the Month

Updated February 3 2023 - 8:41am, first published February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
One-year-old Silkie hen Coco and her tiny one-week-old chick, Macchiato, have been named the Mustang and Co Pet of the Month.

