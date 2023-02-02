One-year-old Silkie hen Coco and her tiny one-week-old chick, Macchiato, have been named the Mustang and Co Pet of the Month.
The two fluffy balls of fun were bred and raised by @franksgreengardens.
We hatched Coco this time last year and Macchiato is new to the flock and hatched yesterday, @franksgreengardens told the Great Lakes Advocate last week.
Despite their strange appearance Silkies are renown for their friendliness and mothering skills.
"Coco is a wonderful hen, she has a kind nature and has taken to motherhood quite well, while Macchiato is new to the scene and is very inquisitive,
"And a bonus - she loves to be held."
Coco loves to make everyone aware that she is a caring mum and she is feeding her newborn chick with joyous clucks, while Macchiato's tries to understand walking and gravity, and cuddling up under her mum's warm and comfortable wing.
When it comes to dining, Coco enjoys a feast of strawberries, and little Macchiato is getting into her chick starter.
And, Coco also delights in having a good scratch around the farm's compost.
Enjoying a special place in the hearts and minds of @franksgreengardens, this mother and daughter duo are adored for their personalities, and of course their fluffy bodies and feet.
"Coco was one of our first hatched chicks @franksgreengardens and has been an amazing part of our flock.
"Macchiato being the first hatched of our second round of chicks will always hold a special place in our hearts."
