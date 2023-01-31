Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

The popular free event will be held later this month

February 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bowland family from Tuncurry enjoyed an evening's entertainment at the last event in 2020. Picture supplied.

One of the most popular community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Forster, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to The Tanks in Bicentennial Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.