One of the most popular community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Forster, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to The Tanks in Bicentennial Park.
The free event, which includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film, Sing 2 (PG, 2021) on Friday, February 17.
Forster branch manager, Brett Willing said after three years of COVID-enforced hibernation, there was palpable excitement to be bringing Cinema Under the Stars back.
"Cinema Under the Stars is an annual tradition, it's a date families mark on their calendars and look forward to all summer," Mr Willing said.
"What a brilliant way to bring us together as a community after three interrupted years - sitting together in the open air, sharing a laugh and relaxing to a great flick is just about the best way to spend a sunny evening.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night!"
