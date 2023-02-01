Great Lakes Advocate

Ronald Wood celebrates 100th birthday at Taree

February 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Ron says cheers to 100 years! Picture Scott Calvin

"I've had a strange life, but a wonderful life," Ron Wood says.

