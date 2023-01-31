Following the Christmas New Year break, Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber is returning with another year of informative and enjoyable events and the ever popular CONNECT 2023.
The first CONNECT 2023 will return to familiar grounds, Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving clubhouse in Palmgrove Place, One Mile Beach next Tuesday, February 7 from 5-7pm.
It's the perfect opportunity to ease into the year by reconnecting, meeting new people, hearing some inspiring pitches and finding new opportunities.
Enjoy the view, a relaxing after work bevvie and exceptional catering by good friends from Plunge.
Are you working on something new this year?
It's not too late to pitch it to this month, get some great feedback and maybe find an exciting collaboration.
We have five spots available so reach out and let us know if you'd like to kick-start your year with a winning pitch.
Tickets, which include, wine, beer or soft beverage and some delicious food, are $10.
