Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber CONNECT events returns to the calendar next week

February 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONNECT events have become a popular means of meeting and connecting with fellow business operators. Picture supplied.

Following the Christmas New Year break, Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber is returning with another year of informative and enjoyable events and the ever popular CONNECT 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.