In teams events, host, Cape Hawke brought home gold in the open march past

By Anne Evans
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:37am, first published 3:00am
Cape Hawke's boat crew Kelly Hitchings, Lorna Barber, Ben Stevenson, Jorja Muscio, Raelene Carmichael and Anne Curtis. Picture Scott Calvin.

BLACK Head was easily the best performed Lower North Coast Branch surf club at the Country Championships held at Forster's One Mile.

