BLACK Head was easily the best performed Lower North Coast Branch surf club at the Country Championships held at Forster's One Mile.
The LNC branch powerhouse finished eighth on the pointscore, an improvement on 11th the previous season.
However, all six LNC clubs were represented at the three day event.
Individual successes included Cape Hawke's Tyler Sweetman who won the under 19 flags and beach sprint.
In teams events, host, Cape Hawke brought home gold in the open march past.
The threat of an electrical storm and the sighting of a brown snake near Cape Hawke surf clubhouse kept officials on their toes during the early morning set-up of the event on Friday.
However, these were just passing occurrences and did little to impact the carnival
Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club, president, Gary Curtis, said competition conditions both on the beach and in the water were perfect when the danger of the storm passed.
Curtis was quick to acknowledge those who made the event possible.
"Our team of volunteers have been thorough in their preparation and I thank them for their enthusiasm and dedication to our club and the broader lifesaving movement," he said.
"We have a long history of hosting major carnivals and we are excited to be staging our fifth NSW Country Championships.
"We again thank MidCoast Council for supporting the event, and the SLSNSW Surf Sports team for their skilful and thoughtful planning.
"Facilitating the carnival has been easier this year without the need to operate within COVID-19 health restrictions."
He also referred to the tragic incidences of drowning in this recent holiday period at unpatrolled beaches which highlight the invaluable role the surf life saving movement plays in providing safe places for the public to enjoy an iconic Australian pastime.
"Surf sports competitions such as we are witnessing this weekend serve to hone rescue skills to the highest level."
Curtis welcomed country cousins from along the 1000 kilometre and from inland centres such as Canberra which compete through their twinned club, Canberra-Broulee.
For their part, visitors were full of praise for the venue and the efficiency in the delivery of the carnival program.
Warilla-Barrack Point ended Cudgen's domination of the overall pointscore.
The two clubs weren't the only clubs caught in a ding dong battle across the weekend - Port Macquarie SLSC managed to hold on against a fast-finishing Byron Bay SLSC team to claim third.
Yamba held off Lennox Head-Alstonville to be nestled inside the top five, Woolgoolga outmuscled Mollymook for seventh.
