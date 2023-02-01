BLACK Head Surf Club athletes will now work towards a strong showing at the State championships to be held at Queenscliff on Sydney's northern beaches next month.
The club will take a squad of 17 to the championships and coach Marty Cowper is confident they'll return with medals.
Black Head finished ninth on the pointscore at the three-day Country Championships held last weekend at One Mile. Cowper targeted a top 10 placing going into the event. Black Head finished with eight gold medals, 12 silver and 15 bronze.
"In our first event on Friday we won a silver, so I was pretty confident about our chances of finishing in the top 10,'' Cowper said.
"There was a bit of a battle between us and Sawtell, but we took over on the last day. You don't always need winners, you just need consistency to keep getting points.''
Cowper said the team was able to win medals on the beach as well as the surf.
"We're a water-based team. But as part of their training I make sure they run every week. I know they have to back up on the beach - we use three quarters of our water-based team on the beach.''
Looking to the State and Cowper said Tully Kippax would be a strong medal prospect in the under 10 girl's board. Tully won the board at Country while team-mate Delilah Marshall finished third.
Twins, Ella and Ashleigh Pegrum and Bronte Kippax should medal in the under 13 board events.
"The twins are also going to do a 2 x 500m relay,'' Cowper said.
Ella McDonald should feature in the under 11 board, swim and iron.
Izaac Boag, Ziggy Pickering and Joel Flemming should perform strongly in the under 17 ski relay and taplin.
"Izaac won the ski at Country.
"He was the standout athlete and he teamed with Joel and Ziggy to win the ski relay.
"They were also second in the taplin.''
Cowper concedes that it's a 'huge step' from the Country championships to the State event.
"But it we can pull a couple of medals we'll be happy,'' he said.
South coast club Warilla-Barrack Point won the overall pointscore, ending Cudgen's recent domination.
Cowper understands Warilla-Barrack Point will host next year's Country after it had been at One Mile for the past two years.
"It's all about numbers,'' Cowper said of the championship standing.
"Warilla were just everywhere.
"We've got small numbers, but we really punched above our weight.''
He added the club met with success in board riding, with Miley Cox winning gold in the under 14s shortboard, Bronte Kippax a silver in the shortlboard under13s while Michael Kippax secured two gold medals and a fourth.
He won the shortboard and longboard in the 45-49 divisions and finished fourth in the open shortboard and came fourth.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
