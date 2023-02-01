Council's less than glowing report

The results are in and MidCoast Council's report card has a lot to be addressed after the NSW Ombudsman released its latest dissatisfaction summary from local ratepayers.
MidCoast Council has earned the title of one of the most complained about councils in NSW, and had a higher rate of criticism than some larger Sydney councils.
However, during 2021-22 the Ombudsman received 5746 complains about the State government compared to 2405 from councils.
MidCoast Council recorded 60 complains.
Residents mainly grumbled about their neighbours and the conditions of local roads.
"While we try to resolve complaints to provide a successful outcome for all parties, we are required to uphold the legislation and this means complainants are sometimes left unsatisfied with outcomes that are beyond our control," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We do then encourage them to report the matter to an external agency if they feel that they have not been treated fairly," he said.
Mr Panuccio said of the 60 complaints received, the NSW Ombudsman did not make any contact with council on 51 of them to investigate further.
Of the remaining nine the majority of the complaints related to neighbouring activities or road conditions, he said.
For eight no further action was taken by the Ombudsman and they were referred back to council to review what had taken place.
In all eight cases council had already acted upon the complaints, however the complainant chose to refer the matter to the NSW Ombudsman, Mr Panuccio said.
"In only one of the 60 cases did the Ombudsman ask for further information, which comprised actions and responses sent to the complainant.
"Following the provision of the information, the Ombudsman closed their file and did not investigate further.
"While there were 60 complaints, all were dealt with satisfactorily by council and the NSW Ombudsman had no further involvement."
The watchdog received 158 complaints about Central Coast Council in nearly double the number of complaints against the next highest, Canterbury-Bankstown (81) followed by the Northern Beaches (66), Georges River (63), Sutherland Shire (62), MidCoast (60) Blacktown (59) and Inner West (46).
Clarence Valley also found its way onto the top 10 list.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
