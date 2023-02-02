Cougar - affectionately known as Mr Fluffy because of that magnificent tail - is desperate to find a new home.
This spunky little fella has been in long care for nearly three months, being moved from one temporary home to another.
Luckily, he's a resilient young man and has a wonderful disposition and personality.
He's a confident one, with still a lot of kitten life in him.
Generous with both his space and time, Mr Fluffy is used to sharing with kittens, big goofy dogs, and other cats; he is quite okay with all other animals.
With our carers being overwhelmed with cats and kittens we would really love to find this little fluff buff a home if his own, Sandra Rowe said.
" A forever home where he can get the love and attention he deserves."
Cougar is approximately six months old, litter trained to perfection and will eat anything, particularly anything you are eating.
He is microchipped, vaccinated, desexed, flea and wormed.
He is being fostered in Hallidays Point.
If you would like to meet him, please contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827 NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
There are only three welfare officers to look after homeless cats, and would welcome volunteers to care for these beautiful creatures on a temporary basis.
