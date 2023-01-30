5 content marketing trends for 2023

With content marketing, businesses can create captivating content that will entice consumers to visit their websites. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In the past, consumers had to rely on word of mouth and recommendations to determine whether or not they should purchase a product. With content marketing, businesses can create captivating content that will entice consumers to visit their websites and learn more about their products and services.

Content marketing is a tactic that helps businesses reach consumers more directly than traditional advertising. This type of marketing is here to stay because companies will always need to generate awareness about their offers.



As an online entrepreneur, you must ensure that your business stays on top of its game by monitoring trends. The following are five of the trends expected to see in content marketing in 2023:

1. Making use of human-centric video content

Most online users only have a short attention span, and getting their attention becomes more challenging when there are thousands of contents they see on their feeds.



As a content creator, you must learn how to attract and sustain their attention to encourage them to consider your brand.

You can achieve this by creating human-centric video content that showcases your company's behind-the-scenes.



You may include footage from your warehouse to show your customers how to develop your top products. This gives users an idea of what it takes to make these products and gets them excited about buying them.

Another way to do this is by highlighting your organisational culture and its purpose.



You may produce videos about how you filter your job candidates and their benefits once you accept them. This may help you attract top talent and keep them engaged with the brand long after they leave the company.

2. Staying consistent with branding

When it comes to branding your business, consistency is vital. If you want your viewers to remember you as someone they can trust, they need to see consistent branding across all platforms.

You may show brand consistency with your content by using a consistent font or colour scheme on your social media channels.



Use the same logo for all your social media accounts, whether a business logo or one of your designs. This will make it easier for people to recognise what brand you represent when they see it on other channels.

3. Driving traffic through long-form content

An increasing number of people are now preferring long-form content. Unlike the short form, this type of content has a better chance of converting your readers into buyers since they will take time to consume information. Then, they can decide whether or not they want what you're selling, giving your blogs more authority in your niche.

When writing long-form content, you may write a blog article on your company's annual year-in-review. This shows your followers about the trials and milestones of your organisation in 2022, so your readers will feel more connected. You may also publish brochures about your product features so that prospective consumers can know more about them.

The key is to be creative with your ideas and use them effectively so that people will read them and become interested in what you have to say.

4. Increasing engagement through influencer marketing

Content marketing trends for 2023 include a focus on influencer marketing.



As bloggers, influencers, and experts become more influential in their fields, they also become more popular and sought-after by brands. Majority of online consumers check what influencers have to say before they make a purchasing decision.

You may utilise influencer marketing by looking for a social media celebrity who already loves your brand. You can go through your followers' list and see if anyone with a significant number of followers sees value in your offers.

Then, communicate with them if they're willing to work with your brand and provide them with an engaging campaign brief. This way, you can leverage their influence to spread the word about your brand at the right time.

5. Taking advantage of data analytics

Data analytics has become an essential part of the content marketing process for many companies, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. The insights can help you make more informed decisions about what topics to cover in your content, enabling you to target specific audiences.

You may use data analytics to enhance your content marketing by identifying potential customers through demographics like age, gender, location, and interests. If you're targeting millennials interested in fashion, you can use data analytics to find out which sites they read. This helps you identify what type of content they're most likely to engage with so that your message reaches them where they are most receptive.

Key takeaway

With content marketing, you'll be able to stay ahead of the competition and maintain substantial brand equity over time. As you continue to leverage content marketing, you should keep up with the trends. Any of these five trends can help you create and share more engaging content in the years ahead.