The workshops are free, but bookings are essential due to limited places

January 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Tech savvy seniors workshops

Back by popular demand, MidCoast Libraries will host the tech savvy seniors workshops to help members of the community become more familiar with their computers and devices.

