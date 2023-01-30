Great Lakes Advocate

Lower Mid North Coast rugby union clubs get ready for the coming season

By Phil Wilkins
January 31 2023 - 10:00am
The Tout brothers, Chris (pictured) and Daniel, will return to the Bulls' back line. Pictured supplied.

Nabiac's Wallamba Bulls are gearing up for what they hope will be their fourth Kennards Hire premiership winter in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition.

