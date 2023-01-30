Nabiac's Wallamba Bulls are gearing up for what they hope will be their fourth Kennards Hire premiership winter in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition.
Coach, Daniel Sawyer said though the Bulls would be without last season's premiership-winning tight-head prop, Roger Bush, a veteran from the Mid North Coast Zone's north where he propped the Vikings into successive grand finals, this year's combination would resemble that which overcame the Manning River Ratz in last year's grand final classic, 31-14.
Bush requires knee surgery, which could force the veteran out of rugby for the winter, if not permanently.
In his place, coach Sawyer considers young 120kg prop, Josh Matthews, an emerging forward with footwork and scrummaging technique, who will settle into the first-grade pack with aplomb.
The 19-year-old Matthews is a former rugby league five-eighth who has made an extraordinary transition from league to rugby union.
The Tout brothers, Chris and Daniel, will return to the Bulls' back line where they have made such a splendid impression, the pair deserving consideration and selection in the Mid North Coast Axemen's Zone squad for the NSW Country championships.
"They just need a chance to shine, but they have not had that opportunity," Sawyer said.
"Chris was invited to join the Axemen some years ago, but he was only a young player at the time and understandably wished to cement his position in his club side before trialling for the Axemen."
Now a big, thrustful and versatile back, the natural leader of any back line, Chris Tout is readymade to spearhead the Axemen's attack at the NSW Country championships.
It simply needs an invitation.
Former Taree City Bulls' player, Samuel Barnes, is a rugby league product coach Sawyer believes will mature into a splendid rugby player as have inside back Jackson Martin and his brother, Luke Martin, the latter now bordering on 110kgs and expected to become the Bulls' strong-running No 8 forward.
Likewise, winger Casey Geer is maturing and has developed with coach Sawyer envisaging him as the Bulls' new outside-centre.
Before the season's kick-off, however, coach Sawyer plans three weeks of team runs and physical fitness on the sand hills of Black Head Beach.
The key to success?
Of course.
"Work does wonders," Sawyer said.
Why else were the Wallamba Bulls such a resounding success in last year's grand final and now red hot favourites for this season's Lower MNC crown?
