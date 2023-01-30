Great Lakes Advocate
Independent candidate for Myall Lakes Dr Jason Bendall launched his campaign at Manning Base Hospital

January 31 2023 - 7:00am
Independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Dr Jason Bendall. Picture supplied

Jason Bendall has launched his campaign as an independent candidate for Myall Lakes for the upcoming election outside Manning Base Hospital.

