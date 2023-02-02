Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes too strong for Old Bar in T1 cricket clash

February 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Sam Hull top scored for Great Lakes with 55 in the clash against Old Bar Tavern at Tuncurry. Picture Scott Calvin.

THE Manning T1 cricket minor premiership could be be decided in the last game of the season-proper when Great Lakes play Taree United at Chatham Park.

