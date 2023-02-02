THE Manning T1 cricket minor premiership could be be decided in the last game of the season-proper when Great Lakes play Taree United at Chatham Park.
There are three matches remaining before the start of the finals.
After 12 rounds the Dolphins lead the competition from United by three points. Wingham has lost two successive matches and are now out of the running for the top spot. In fact, Wingham now has to beat off a challenge from the resurgent Gloucester Bushmen to maintain third spot.
Great Lakes have a potentially difficult run into the finals, playing Gloucester (away) this Saturday followed by Wingham (home) before the clash against United.
United has Old Bar Tavern (away) this weekend followed by Gloucester (away) in the penultimate round.
The minor premier will host the February 25 major semi-final where the winner will then have the home ground advantage for the March 11 grand final.
The Dolphins outclassed Old Bar in the round 12 clash at Tuncurry. Old Bar captain, Tom Kelly won the toss and elected to bowl.
The Dolphins were under pressure at 3/54, however, a 93 run partnership between Sam Hull and Drew Townsend put the innings back on track. Hull top scored with 55 and hit two boundaries in his 70 ball stay at the crease. Townsend made 50 from 55 deliveries, with four boundaries.
Skipper, Ryan Clarke made a quickfire and unbeaten 43 while Liam Simpson chipped in with 26 as the home side made 6/237.
Christian Patterson with 3/46 was the most successful of the Old Bar bowlers.
Opening batsman, Simon Eggins made a patient 26 in Old Bar's reply, however, the visitors slumped from 5/88 to be 9/90.
Ishan Thapa Magar was the destroyer for Great Lakes, taking 4/15 from six overs. Aiden White claimed 2/19.
In other round 12 games Gloucester ended Wingham's top two hopes with a win in a low scoring game played at Gloucester.
The home side made a moderate 126 and Wingham looked to be cruising to victory when they were 5/88. However, a collapse saw Wingham all out for 109.
The resurgent Gloucester has now drawn level with Wingham on the ladder. However, the Bushmen face Great Lakes and Taree United in the next fortnight.
Taree United crushed the struggling Taree West in the other encounter, taking just eight overs to chase down Taree West's innings of 62.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.