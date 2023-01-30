THE Manning T1 cricket minor premiership could be be decided in the last game of the season-proper when Great Lakes play Taree United at Chatham Park.
There are three matches remaining before the start of the finals. After 12 rounds the Dolphins lead the competition from United by three points. Wingham has lost two successive matches and are now out of the running for the top spot. In fact, Wingham now has to beat off a challenge from the resurgent Gloucester Bushmen to maintain third spot.
Great Lakes have a potentially difficult run into the finals, playing Gloucester (away) this Saturday followed by Wingham (home) before the clash against United.
United has Old Bar Tavern (away) this weekend followed by Gloucester (away) in the penultimate round.
The Dolphins outclassed Old Bar in the round 12 clash at Tuncurry. Old Bar captain Tom Kelly won the toss and elected to bowl. The Dolphins were under pressure at 3/54, however, a 93 run partnership between Sam Hull and Drew Townsend put the innings back on track. Hull top scored with 55 and hit two boundaries in his 70 ball stay at the crease. Townsend made 50 from 55 deliveries, with four boundaries.
Skipper Ryan Clarke made a quickfire and unbeaten 43 while Liam Simpson chipped in with 26 as the home side made 6/237.
Christian Patterson with 3/46 was the most successful of the Old Bar bowlers.
Opening batsman Simon Eggins made a patient 26 in Old Bar's reply, however, the visitors slumped from 5/88 to be 9/90.
Ishan Thapa Magar was the destroyer for Great Lakes, taking 4/15 from six overs. Aiden White claimed 2/19.
GLOUCESTER Bushmen moved to equal third place on the T1 ladder when upsetting Wingham in a low scoring game at Gloucester.
Wingham and Gloucester now have 36 points, although Gloucester has games against the leading two sides, Great Lakes and Taree United in the last three weeks of the competition-proper.
Gloucester captain Harry Clark won the toss and decided to bat. He then teamed with Johny Cornelius to put 41 on the board before Cornelius was bowled by Dave Rees for 28. From there the batting collapsed, with Gloucester making 126 in 38.2 overs.
Clark finished with 28 and Jye Barkwill 26 but no other batter made it to double figures.
Rees finished witih 3/16 for Wingham while Ryan Smoothy (2/31) and Brendan Labutis-Mays (2/19) were also among the wickets.
Wingham had all sorts of troubles in the run chase. Batting mainstay Ben Cole made 39 and opener Ben Scowen 31, but no one else made a major contribution as Wingham crashed to be all out for 109 in just shy of 30 overs.
Ben Reynolds was the pick of the Bushmen's bowlers. He claimed 4/19, including the prized wicket of Cole.
Sam Pickworth finished with 2/26 and Rhys Summerville 2/21 as Gloucester secured their most important win of the season.
TAREE United batters took eight overs to score the necessary 62 runs to defeat Taree West in the game played at Johnny Martin Oval.
Matt Collier, who made 32, was the only batter dismissed in the run chase, with Josh Hardy and Tom Burley at the crease when the winning runs were hit.
Earlier Josh Meldrum claiming four wickets with his spin bowling as the Taree West innings capitulated.
Burley finished with two wickets in what was little m
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.