Old Bar beat Great Lakes in low scoring T2 cricket clash

February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
OLD Bar Tavern ended Great Lakes' Manning T2 cricket semi-final hopes with a one wicket win in a thrilling encounter played at Forster.

