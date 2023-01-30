Great Lakes Advocate

National Emergency Medals presented to Forster and Cape Hawke members

By Anne Evans
January 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience , Stephen Cooke, presented the National Emergency Award Medal to Brian and Julie Wilcox, and Nathan de Rooy. Picture supplied.

Four Lower North Coast (LNC) surf life savers have been recognised for their commitment to the volunteer organisation, receiving major Australian National Awards.

