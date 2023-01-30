Four Lower North Coast (LNC) surf life savers have been recognised for their commitment to the volunteer organisation, receiving major Australian National Awards.
The Australian Honours and Awards system recognises the outstanding service and contributions of Australians from right across the country and from all walks of life.
While some are well-known, the majority are unsung heroes.
While typically they haven't sought thanks or recognition, they deserve both.
Last Saturday, January 28 the State Emergency Service Forster Pacific Palms unit headquarters, Tuncurry, was the venue for the presentation of National Emergency medals to three local recipients, Lower North Coast Surf Life Savers (LNC SLS) former president, and administration director, Brian Wilcox, Forster, life saving assistant director, Julie Wilcox, Forster lifesaving director, Nathan de Rooy, Cape Hawke.
The National Emergency Medal award is presented to people who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies in Australia.
The National Emergency Medal Regulations 2011 were approved by former monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in October 2011.
The National Emergency Medal is administered by the Australian Honours and Awards Secretariat at Government House, Canberra, which provides secretariat support to the National Emergency Medal Committee.
"Surf life saving provides valuable services to the community in times of need including, fires, floods and severe weather events at our beaches where people can, and do, get into trouble due to dangerous conditions.- LNC branch president, Ross Blowers
Applications for sustained or significant service may come from relevant organisations or from members of the community.
To date, the following emergencies have been declared Nationally-significant events for the purposes of the National Emergency Medal:
Two recent national disasters have served to promote unprecedented collaboration between NSW emergency agencies including the State Emergency Service, Volunteer Rescue Association, Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue, Marine Rescue, SLSA, ambulance and police.
These two emergencies were the2019-20 bushfires and the 2022 Lismore-Far North Cost Floods.
As yet, the 2022 floods have not been included in the award list, so it was the 2019-20 bushfires which resulted in the National Emergency Awards which were presented to the three recipients last Saturday.
Brian, Julie and Nathan were district co-ordinators of the NSW Surf Life Saving contribution to alleviating the disaster in which they were tasked with inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and jetski rescues along the Wallamba, Coolongolook and Manning rivers.
The rescues were necessitated as victims were trapped by advancing fire storms and could not be reached except by the waterways.
In conjunction with the other emergencies services, this trio formed an integral part of the shared tactical responsibility for directing human, capital and physical resources.
They also co-ordinated the preparedness of the six local branch surf clubs as emergency evacuation centres.
Medals were presented by Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke,
The central image of the medallion is of flowering wattle, representing the accomplishments and sacrifices made by Australians in the service of others in times of crisis. The back of the medal repeats the ring of flowering wattle and includes the words: "For service to others in a National emergency" and space on which the name of the recipient is inscribed.
In commending the actions and the training of the awardees, LNC branch president, Ross Blowers said: "Surf life saving is a regional emergency service organisation dedicated to preventing loss of life in our aquatic environment (ocean, rivers and inland waters), as well providing education and training to our members, and the broader community.
"Surf life saving provides valuable services to the community in times of need including, fires, floods and severe weather events at our beaches where people can, and do, get into trouble due to dangerous conditions," he said.
"As evidenced by the recent 400 strong Who let the boats out joint emergency services exercise on Wallis Lake, surf life saving on the Lower North Coast is building strong and resilient relationships with sibling emergency services organisations.
"Together, we share knowledge, skills and understanding in order to improve rescue outcomes in times of need."
