Great Lakes Advocate

Boomerang Beach has been name Australia's second best beach for 2023

February 2 2023 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forget Bondi or Bronte, Broomerang is the second top beach in Australia. Picture supplied.

The secret is out for all of Australia to know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.