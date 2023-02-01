The secret is out for all of Australia to know.
Boomerang Beach is one of the country's best beaches.
In fact, the Pacific Palms holiday hot spot was last weekend named Australia's second best beach in Australia for 2023.
Boomerang came in ahead of Balmoral Beach on Sydney Harbour, the only other beach from NSW at number 10 and behind the winner, Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island's north coast.
The list of Best Australian Beaches 2023 was curated by beach expert and beach ambassador, Brad Farmer AM for Tourism Australia.
Mr Farmer, who for more than four decades has researched and visited firsthand most of Australia's accessible beaches, describe Stokes Bay as uniquely Australian and a new national treasure.
The accolade was the first time South Australia had claimed the coveted title
Mr Farmer said Stokes Bay was family friendly and featured a tidal swimming pool perfect for wading and snorkelling.
"Like any seriously invested coastal connoisseur with a good nose for salty dives, I keep returning with unbridled enthusiasm to the allure of the many sand-cuffed beaches around Boomerang," he said.
"This beach region is always a solid ROI for beach explorers scrolling though pages to find a slice of paradise."
He said the coast scape which makes up the Great Lakes stretch of the Mid-Coast was among the top five best seaside stretches in Australia's southern half.
"While Boomerang Beach typifies a sunburnt Aussie surfing haven, there's so many beaches beyond, north, and south for short hourly or longer day trips.
"Cellito or Sandbar Beach, Seal Rocks to the south and the isthmus Tiona, oyster rich township of Forster-Tuncurry to the north, are just teasers, with many more to casually speculate anywhere in between.
He said few other places in Australia offer such coastal assets - placid lakes of shimmering sunlight and moonlight set against scenic mountainous backdrops, casual holiday village style hubs and, of course there's the irresistible selection of pure beaches.
"You can chill out on wood-fired pizza, local prawns, and a cool bevvy - stay in a jungle-fringed eco-spa cabin, or book into raw campsites for tents, van-lifers, or tidy parks for RVs.
"Here, like the whole of our 59,700 kilometres of Australian coast, remain sites of significant cultural value to Worimi people.
"Boomerang is east facing and simply spectacular, a sensory feast and dog friendly, around sunrise and sunset.
"Nearby Blueys Beach headland is spectacular as is Shelly Beach, a tucked away heavenly beach for nudists (unofficial) while just next-door, Elizabeth Beach, is a royal spot in a National Park, north facing, family friendly and safe, as it is patrolled by the ever popular and well-appointed Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club.
"It doesn't get much better than this."
