Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Surf Life Saving Club has received $650,000

By Anne Evans
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Cooke (centre) presenting grants to Patricia Powell and Paul Martin (left) and John Quinn. Picture supplied.

Two local surf life saving clubs have received more than $700,000 from the NSW Government Surf Club Facilities program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.