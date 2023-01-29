Two local surf life saving clubs have received more than $700,000 from the NSW Government Surf Club Facilities program.
The program assists eligible surf life saving clubs (SLSC) throughout the State to develop facilities that will enable increased participation in surf life saving for all people, increased facility usage, and improved safety.
Pacific Palms SLSC received $60,000 for reconstruction of the foyer of the two-storey structure in order to increase safer access for both ambulant and mobility-compromised members and visitors.
The grant was the result of a successful application by club officials under the leadership of grants officer and life member, Patricia Powell.
As Pacific Palms Club president, Jerrad Allen, was on official duties at the Oakberry Acai Country Surf Championships in Forster, it was vice-president, Paul Martin, who accepted the grant from Minister for Services, Steph Cooke.
According to Mr Martin, incorporating best practice design principles would, in accordance with the aims of the surf club facilities program, improve safety and increase the use of the facilities by club members and community groups.
In the midst of its total rebuild, Forster SLSC received $650,000 to assist in the development of a nipper room, first aid room and patrol room.
Club president, John Quinn, expressed his appreciation for the grant adding that this would assist the new facility to be launched fully fit for purpose as a functional surf safety centre and community asset.
