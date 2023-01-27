Great Lakes Advocate

More than 40 residents took the oath yesterday, January 26.

Updated January 30 2023 - 10:05am, first published January 27 2023 - 5:00pm
The Mid-Coast's newest citizens were welcomed at a special ceremony held as part of the Combined Services Clubs of Taree 2023 Australia Day event at the Riverstage in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree yesterday, January 26.

