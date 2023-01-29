Slow down in school zones as students return

Motorists are reminded to slow down and watch for children in school zones, as the new school year begins.
Transport for NSW, safety, environment and regulation deputy secretary, Tara McCarthy said school zones were re-introduced on Friday, January 27 and are clearly marked with flashing lights and school zone signs.
"Children are some of our most vulnerable pedestrians and their safety should be everyone's top priority," she said.
Ms McCarthy said school zones were generally in place from 8-9.30am and from 2.30-4pm, and motorists who don't obey the rules faced heavy fines and demerits.
"I urge drivers to remain vigilant in school zones by sticking to the speed limit and obeying the rules.
"Please be particularly careful around bus stops, school crossings and Kiss and Ride Zones where children are often present in higher numbers.
"When bus lights flash, it is vital everyone slows down to 40km/h because this means a bus is picking up or dropping off children.
"Just a couple of kilometres over the speed limit could be the difference between being able to stop in time or not at all."
For more information on school zones, please visit The Centre for Road Safety site and school road safety education site Safety Town https://www.safetytown.com.au/
