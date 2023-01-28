Great Lakes Advocate
Jetsetting devils land at Aussie Ark

January 29 2023 - 7:00am
Three adult male Tasmanian devils have flown in from different parts of Australia to bring "fresh blood" to the Barrington Tops facility and join Aussie Ark's breeding program.

