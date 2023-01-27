The construction of an artificial reef (OAR) off Forster Tuncurry has moved closer reality after the design was confirmed and a contractor locked in.
The $1 million project, which had been awarded to Australian-based, SMC Marine, was announced by the State government early last year.
The purpose-built structure, which would be placed on the sea floor, had been selected for the design, transport and installation of the reef due for completion later this year.
An assured drawcard for both locals and tourists to the region, the artificial reef was predicted to attract a range of fish species in coming years, including kingfish, mulloway and snapper.
The design comprises two steel towers each weighing around 50 tonnes, standing 12 metres high and 15 x 15 metres wide.
The use of innovative and state-of-the-art reef designs helps to deflect currents and create eddies and upwellings to provide intricate habitats for a variety of fish species.
This new OAR for Forster is fantastic news and is another great example of NSW fishing fees at work.- Phil Gogerly
A location has been chosen approximately four kilometres east-north-east of the entrance to Wallis Lake, at a depth of about 35 metres.
Reel Ocean Adventures fishing charter operator, Phil Gogerly said the reef would be a welcome addition to the local community.
"This new OAR for Forster is fantastic news and is another great example of NSW fishing fees at work," Mr Gogerly said.
Keen angler and photographer, Shane Chalker, also expressed his excitement.
"The NSW Government's OAR program has proven success, and many fishos can't wait to take a trip up here once installation is complete later this year," Mr Chalker said.
DPI is awaiting final Commonwealth approvals before fabrication of the reef begins.
