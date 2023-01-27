Great Lakes Advocate

The $1 million project was predicated to finish later this year

January 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The artificial reef will be located approximately four kilometres off the Forster Tuncurry coastline. Picture supplied.

The construction of an artificial reef (OAR) off Forster Tuncurry has moved closer reality after the design was confirmed and a contractor locked in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.