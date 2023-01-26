When David O'Hara retired and relocated from Melbourne to Hallidays Point in 2005 he quickly immersed himself into the community he now calls home.
David had a long history of volunteer work while working for Australian airline Qantas, taking up board positions on both the Australian Boys Choir and Victorian Parents Council.
Earlier today, David along with retired surgeon, Bruce White was named joint Hallidays Point Citizen of the Year.
David has been a committee, director, chairman and/ or board member of Black Head Bowling Club, Anzac Day committee, News of the World (newsletter), Lions Club and the Men's Shed.
He was instrumental in establishing the popular Black Head Anzac Day dawn service, and instigated and designed the memorial near the ocean baths, which was made possible through government grants.
"The Anzac memorial would not have happened without his determined work with the grant application," Australia Day MC, Francina Mills said.
"Currently he has taken on the responsibility of Lions District Cabinet treasurer, serving effectively the North Coast region."
Retired orthopodic surgeon, Bruce White, ran busy practices in Forster and Taree bit still found time to volunteer and support his community.
Dr White over time has donated many hours of time and resources to those vulnerable and or unable to afford medical treatment.- Francina Mills
His resume of achievements, awards and recognitions is not only impressive but has been financially rewarding for Hallidays Point.
Bruce has raised 100s of 1000s of dollars for the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club through grants and fundraisers, pushing through bureaucratic red tape and sometimes criticism to achieve his goals.
He was Valley Industries' voluntary board member, Medical Advisory committee chairman, Black Head Surf Life Saving Club president and Anzac Day memorial committee advisory group to name a few.
"Bruce is keen about environmental issues, especially recycling, enthusiastically supports the Valley Industries plastic extrusion process," Francina said.
"He also started the surf club's recycling of bottles, cans from the club bar and from the community; money goes directly to the surf club.
"Dr White over time has donated many hours of time and resources to those vulnerable and or unable to afford medical treatment."
He also has received the prestigious NSW Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
