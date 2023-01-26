Manning Great Lakes Police District Chief Inspector, Christine George is one of 10 officers awarded the prestigious Australian Police Medal (APM) for outstanding service to the NSW Police Force.
Chief Inspector George began her policing career at The Rocks in 1990, performing many duties synonymous with city policing, including prisoner escorts and police cell duties.
She was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002 at Eastern Suburbs local area command (LAC), where she was promoted to inspector in 2007.
Four years later, she moved to the City Central LAC before transferring to her current command at Manning Great Lakes.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM said Chief Inspector George was a widely respected advocate for women in policing and had been recognised for her leadership in staff development.
She has been a significant contributor to many organisational developments, including the Police Promotions Project Team in 2006, and the Customer Service Project Team in 2008.
"Her commitment to the local community has enabled her to successfully network and build stronger working relationship with both government and non-government agencies and community leaders," Commissioner Webb said.
"In particular, she has worked closely with the Purfleet Lands Council to break down barriers in policing the local Aboriginal community."
