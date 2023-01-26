Great Lakes Advocate

Chief Inspector Christine George named in Australia Day Honours

January 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Chief Inspector Christine George has been awarded an Australian Police Medal in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List. She is pictured at the Taree Australia Day celebrations in Queen Elizabeth Park. Picture by Scott Calvin

Manning Great Lakes Police District Chief Inspector, Christine George is one of 10 officers awarded the prestigious Australian Police Medal (APM) for outstanding service to the NSW Police Force.

