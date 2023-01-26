We can be proud that we can talk about mental illness and not be embarrassed, Hallidays Point Australia Day ambassador and part-time local lad, John Brogden said earlier today, Thursday, January 26.
The Lifeline chairman admitted before the large crowd he had struggled with his mental health, which was controlled with medication.
"There are still 40 countries in the world where attempting suicide is a criminal offence," he said.
"This year we are launching a campaign to decriminalise suicide."
The son of a New Zealand father and Australian mother, Mr Brogden said he won the lottery being born in what he described as the 'lucky country'.
"Let's celebrate what is good about Australia."
Hallidays Point was the only community to officially celebrate Australia Day, and recognise the valuable contributions locals make within the Great Lakes area.
This year's citizen of the year was awarded to two community volunteers, David O'Hara and Bruce White.
Hallidays Point Lions Club vice-president, Ray Piper said both had made valuable contributions to the community.
"They have done so much for the community; it was hard to select just one for this year," Mr Piper said.
"David and Bruce epitomise what it (citizen of the year) was all about.
Whether you're a first nations people, an immigrant, descendent of convicts or descendent of 245 years of settlers, it is a privilege to know the Australian idioms of being fair dinkum, getting a 'fair crack of the whip' and mateship.- Kathryn Bell
Mr Piper acknowledged the contribution of Lions members to this year's event, who he described as an amazing team.
"Comments from both John (Brogden) and Kathryn (Bell) said it all; it was all about community groups and the role they play in the community.
"We have a very generous community."
For me, our national day is a chance to reflect on what it means to be Australian, MidCoast Council councillor, Kathryn Bell said.
"Whether you're a first nations people, an immigrant, descendent of convicts or descendent of 245 years of settlers, it is a privilege to know the Australian idioms of being fair dinkum, getting a 'fair crack of the whip' and mateship," Cr Bell said.
"Today we consider the Australia Day theme, reflect, respect and celebrate."
Cr Bell said to reflect our challenges and successes, respect the sacrifices and contributions of fellow Aussies and celebrate being together.
"We can acknowledge the significant contribution that everyone makes to our nation but be encouraged to acknowledge Australia Day in a way that's meaningful to you."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.