Great Lakes Advocate

Hallidays Point Lions Club celebrated Australia Day with breakfast and music

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We can be proud that we can talk about mental illness and not be embarrassed, Hallidays Point Australia Day ambassador and part-time local lad, John Brogden said earlier today, Thursday, January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.