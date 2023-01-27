Tobwabba Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (ACMS) CEO, Isaac Simon has welcomed a $70,000 grant from the State government.
The funding will be put towards the purchase of a 12-seater community bus for both ACSM and Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Mr Simon said the bus would enable the Tobwabba Medical Centre to transport multiple patients and/or community members at one time to attend medical appointments, elders groups, day trips and cultural outings.
The bus would also be used to assist with child youth and family activities, breakfast club and the homework centre, Mr Simon said.
The community bus will enable community participation and connection to mob and country.- Forster Aboriginal Land Council CEO, Loma Paulson
Forster Aboriginal Land Council CEO, Loma Paulson has also welcomed the funding saying the new 12-seater community bus will be utilised for a variety of community activities and events.
"The community bus will enable community participation and connection to mob and country," she said.
"Such activities like the Elders Olympics, yarning circles, school holiday activities, group activities and day trips would be possible."
