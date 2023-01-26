Great Lakes Advocate

Work will begin next Monday, January 30

January 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Sewer investigations to begin in Hallidays Point

MidCoast Council's annual sewer investigation program will resume with Hallidays Point first cab off the rank next Monday, January 30.

Local News

