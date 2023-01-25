More than 100 boats of all shapes a sizes launched onto waterways across the State for the annual volunteer emergency services Who Let The Boats Out multi-agency flood rescue exercise.
Locally, 13 boats and more than 50 volunteers from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Forster Pacific Palms, VRA Rescue NSW Taree, NSW Surf Life Saving (SLS) Lower Mid North Coast branch, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Tuncurry and Marine Rescue NSW Crowdy Harrington, Forster Tuncurry headed to Coomba Park on Wallis Lake for two hours of exercises.
Developed and organised by Taree SES unit commander, Carissa Bentley and deputy commander, Jess Watson, the multi-agency flood rescue exercise was designed to develop the capability and co-operation of on-water operators and incident management team members.
Drills included towing, rafting, retrieving a person in the water, boat recovery and recovering a capsized vessel.
And, with SLS on-board, participants also were given the opportunity to learn about the benefits of utilising UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - drones) and jet skis.
"We played out different scenarios," SES Forster Pacific Palms unit commander, Greg Dodd said.
"The SES ran it as a group and invited others to come in and join the exercises."
The success of this year's event has already prompted the SES and fellow agencies to plan another training session for late April.
"Everything was absolutely terrific; it was a huge success,' Mr Dodd said.
"It was good to get all the organisations together on the water."
SES also plans to work more closely in the future with local SLS clubs.
"We can help them, and they can help us working side-by-side," he said.
He said the collaboration would taken the SES's resources from 30 volunteers to more than 200.
"This would make one massive group."
During the past 12 months the SES has undertaken more than 3800 flood rescues.
SES commissioner, Carlene York said the exercise had become an important event in the service's training calendar.
For emergency help call the 132 500 or in life-threatening situations, call 000.
Turn to page 10 for more photographs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.