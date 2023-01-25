Great Lakes Advocate

Multi-agency emergency service personnel undertake a combined training day on Wallis Lake

By Jeanene Duncan
January 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 boats of all shapes a sizes launched onto waterways across the State for the annual volunteer emergency services Who Let The Boats Out multi-agency flood rescue exercise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.