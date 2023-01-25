The painting and maintenance of Taree's Martin Bridge has been completed following several years of unplanned disruptions.
Originally funded in 2019, the State government initiative has been subject to numerous weather delays, flooding events and the impact of COVID-19, resulting in significant delays its completion.
Some minor work, including site demobilisation and lighting electrical components, will continue but painting on Martin Bridge has been completed.
The Martin Bridge was originally opened in 1940, replacing the existing ferry service at the end of Pulteney Street.
The current project included repairing and repainting the existing steel on the bridge, encapsulating each span to remove and dispose of existing paint and apply three coats of new paint.
More information about the project can be found at: roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/hunter-bridges/martin-bridge
