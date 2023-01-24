A STORM cell moved its way up the east coast of NSW last night, Tuesday, January 24 bringing with it a reported 30,000 lightning strikes.
The worst of the severe weather hit the Sydney region with the State Emergency Service (SES) called to a 160 jobs across the State, 70 of those incidents were in Blacktown and Penrith.
The SES also completed five flood rescues, despite continued warnings to never enter floodwaters.
"NSW SES urges the public to drive with caution this morning as there may be debris on the road. Also to inspect their home for any damage that may have occurred overnight," a statement on this morning said.
A weak ridge of high pressure over the Tasman Sea and a lingering trough over western NSW is generating warm and unsettled conditions across the State.
The unsettled conditions were expected to linger for much of the remainder of the week as temperatures remain in the high 20s to low 30s and humidity climbs to the low 90s.
Tomorrow, Australia Day, across the Great Lakes the daytime temperature was forecast to reach a sultry, mostly sunny 32 degrees, following an overnight low of 18 degrees and a 30 per cent chance of rain.
Away from the coast temperatures will range from 19-28 for a mainly sunny day with a 40 per cent chance of rain.
NATIONAL NEWS
Severe thunderstorms have also caused flash flooding in Geelong, south-west of Melbourne.
Emergency management Victoria urged residents along Winchelsea, Lorne, Beeac and surrounds to seek shelter indoors.
"Intense rainfall is likely," the warning read.
By the early afternoon on January 24, SES received 95 calls for help, with 11 calls requesting flood rescues, between Geelong and Glenelg, according to The Age.
A spokesperson for Powercor said up to 7500 people are without power in the area, according to The Age.
Footage of the severe weather shows cars in the area trapped by the flooding, with Corio, nine kilometres north of central Geelong, hit particularly hard.
The situation is being closely monitored by the Bureau of Meteorology, saying further warnings will be "issued as necessary."
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
