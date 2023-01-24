Great Lakes Advocate

Lightning strikes, storm cell sweeps the NSW coast

Anna Houlahan
Jessica Brown
By Anna Houlahan, and Jessica Brown
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:28am
A STORM cell moved its way up the east coast of NSW last night, Tuesday, January 24 bringing with it a reported 30,000 lightning strikes.

