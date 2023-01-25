PACIFIC Palms has joined Taree United on top of the Manning Cricket T2 competition table.
Both sides have 48 points.
Bulahdelah and Old Bar Tavern follow on 42.
The top four sides following the competition-proper will play for the T2 premiership, with the remaining four contesting the T3 play-offs.
Great Lakes sit in fifth spot on 36 points with two games remaining before the semi-finals.
The Dolphins play Old Bar on Saturday at Forster in a game that could determine the side's hopes of playing in the T2 semi-finals.
Palms thrashed Great Lakes in last weekend's round. Sent into bat Palms made 139, where Jock Webb top scored with 36.
Tom Whitbread was the best of the bowlers with 3/15.
The Dolphins could only mange 51 in reply, the innings wrapped up in 16 overs. Lucas Monks top scored with 16.
Palms only used two bowlers.
