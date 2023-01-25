Great Lakes Advocate

PACIFIC Palms has joined Taree United on top of the Manning Cricket T2 competition table

January 26 2023 - 2:00am
Lucas Monks top scored for Great Lakes in the T2 clash against Pacific Palms, however, Palms scored a convincing win.

