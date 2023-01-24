This year's NSW Country Championships was held over three different venues across the State last weekend.
The event was held simultaneously at Dubbo, Goulburn and Alstonville with 237 competitors from 20 Swimming North Coast clubs travelling to the Northern Rivers to swim 'locally'.
Seven swimmers travelled to the Goulburn venue.
The event attracted a further 17 clubs from across country NSW, one from metropolitan Sydney and three from Queensland bringing the total number of swimmers to 308.
Swimming North Coast won a massive 373 medals at Alstonville and 16 at Goulburn, with Alstonville taking 86 at home and seven at Goulburn, while Coffs Harbour took home 61 medals and Kingscliff and Macksville tied with 44 each.
Locally, 14-year-old Forster swimmer, Ryan Brown won gold in the 200 metre and 50 metre breaststroke events, while gold was won by Stroud Seals swimmers, 13-year-old Kaylee Blundell, 100m backstroke, 13-year-old William Bradshaw, 50m butterfly and backstroke, 14-year-old Caitlin McDonald, 400m medley, 200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke, Lachlan Webster (14) 50m freestyle and butterfly and 100m butterfly and Sebastian Webster (13) MC 100m and 50m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke.
Also taking home gold were:
Alstonville:
Eve Drew, 9 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke; Sophie Mayes, 17, 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m medley; Coco Robinson 13, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m backstroke; Aidan Arnison, 15, 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke; Keiko Bond-Sheehan 14 400 free and 200m backstroke,; William Bullpitt, 13, 200m and 50m breaststroke; Ben Burgess, 11, 50m freestyle; Ian Burgess, 13, 100m butterfly and 100m breaststroke; Emily Evans, 11, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; Sarah Hourston, 11, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly; Jackson Sheehan, 12, 100m freestyle; Lachlan Trease, 15, 800m freestyle, and Delilah Warton, 11, 50 freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly.
Coffs Harbour
Amelia Moore, 15, MC 200m, 100m, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 200m medley and 50m breaststroke; Rose-Anna Herden, 13, 100m, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke; Stella Jephcott, 10, 50m freestyle, 100m and 50m backstroke; Jack Leeson, 16, 400m and 200m medley, 400 freestyle; Saxon Bannerman, 11, 100m freestyle, and Courtney Clark, 16, 200m butterfly.
Kingscliff
Finn Carrooll-Cinque, 9, 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle; 50m and 100m breaststroke; Rafael Carroll-Cinque, 11, 50m and100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke and 200m medley; Myla Naylor ,12, 200m freestyle, 50, 100 and 200m butterfly and 200m medley, and Lawson King, 12, 50 and 100m freestyle.
Macksville Marlins
Ethan Blockey, 16, 100, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke; Matthew Healy, 12, 50 and 100m butterfly; Keira Hetherington, 16, 100, 50 and 200 backstroke; Leah Pickvance ,15, 50, 100 and 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly; Bailey Whitton,16, 200, freestyle, 200, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke; Benjamin Barlow, 24, 200m backstroke, and Lily Barlow, 15, 400m freestyle.
Maclean Manta Rays
Chase Burke, 12, 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle; Jett Burke, 14, 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle; Hayden Whyte, 13, 50m freestyle, 50 and 200m backstroke; Bella McMahon-Willott, 9, 100m butterfly; Matilda McMahon Willott, 12, 400m freestyle and Freya Meade, 12, 100m backstroke.
Port Macquarie.
Bianca Harrison, 11, 200, 100m freestyle, 200, 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke,50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke and 200m medley; Zara Phillips, 20, 400m medley and 200m breaststroke; Layla Horford, 10, 50, 100m butterfly, and Cooper Dawson, 10, 100m butterfly.
Casino
Thomas McCormack ,10, 50, 100m freestyle, 100, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50, 100m breaststroke, and 200m medley.
Nambucca
Rekkii Byrne, 20 ,50, 100m breaststroke; Amos Colburn, 25, 50m freestyle and and 50m butterfly, and Kolby Wood, 15, 100m freestyle.
Bellingen
Saul Easman, 12, 200 and 400m freestyle.
Goulburn venue:
Alstonville: Niamii Spinks, 9, 50, 100m freestyle, 50, 100m breaststroke, 100, 50m backstroke. Wauchope: Morgan Jean, 2, 50, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50,100m butterfly and Kaitlin Jean, 16, 1500m freestyle.
