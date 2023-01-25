COMPETITION leaders, Great Lakes Dolphins hold a three point lead over Taree United going into round 12 of the Manning T1 cricket season this Saturday, January 28.
The Dolphins are on 54 points clear of United on 51.
These two sides have broken away from the field, with Wingham on 36 points holding down third.
There are four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
The status quo should remain after this Saturday's games, as the Dolphins play struggling Old Bar at Tuncurry while Taree United hosts last placed Taree West at Chatham Park.
However, the Dolphins face a difficult last fortnight of the competition proper when they meet Wingham (home) and United (away).
United play the potentially difficult Gloucester in the penultimate round.
Gloucester has secured fourth place on the ladder and now trail Wingham by six points.
These two sides meet on Saturday in the match of the round.
Meanwhile, Aiden White had a big day out for Great Lakes in the clash against Taree West at Forster.
White made an unbeaten 43 after Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bat, the home side making 9/210 in 40 overs.
He then took 3/30 as Taree West capitulated for 65 in reply.
White and Dean Elliott (27) put on 54 for the ninth wicket to help push Great Lakes past the 200 mark.
The majority of their top order batsmen made starts without going on with it. Sam Hull made 23, Ryan Clarke 21, Liam Simpson 18 and Dean Bensch 19. Matt Dixon (2/22) and Nathan Potts (2/29) were Taree West's most successful bowlers.
Anish vinju Arulmony (7) and Cooper Garland (12) had an opening stand of 15 for the West.
However, wickets tumbled quickly from there. Troy Sands claimed both of the openers and went onto take 3/5 from five. Elliott finished with 3/10.
Earlier this month White opened the bowling for Manning in the inter-district First X1 clash against Macleay at Taree.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
