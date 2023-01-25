Great Lakes Advocate

By Mick McDonald
January 26 2023 - 3:00am
Aiden White

COMPETITION leaders, Great Lakes Dolphins hold a three point lead over Taree United going into round 12 of the Manning T1 cricket season this Saturday, January 28.

