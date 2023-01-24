Great Lakes Advocate

Members of the community are invited to apply for funding before mid-March

January 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Developer contributions from the Duralie coal mine are used to fund community projects and initiatives in the area in which the mine operates.

Not-for-profit organisations and community groups located near the Duralie Mine are invited to apply for funding before March 19.

