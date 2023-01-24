Great Lakes Advocate

Council plans to withdraw its membership of Arts Mid North Coast

Updated January 24 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exciting future for the arts in the MidCoast

The arts and culture communities across the Mid-Coast region are set to get a boost over coming years as a result of new initiatives announce by MidCoast Council earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.