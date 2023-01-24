Exciting future for the arts in the MidCoast

The arts and culture communities across the Mid-Coast region are set to get a boost over coming years as a result of new initiatives announce by MidCoast Council earlier this week.
"A thriving arts community is essential for our local area - arts and culture enhance all of our lives," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"That's why I am proud to announce MidCoast Council is changing its delivery model to support local artists and the cultural community," Cr Pontin said.
These initiatives include:
This is in addition to the support council provides to artists through its arts and cultural programs at the Manning Regional Art Gallery and Manning Entertainment Centre and through its events sponsorship program (www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-support-and-statistics/Grants-and-funding).
As a result of this increased commitment, council has decided to withdraw its membership of Arts Mid North Coast so as to be better able to support the arts locally.
Council also will continue to engage with arts and cultural organisations, including Regional Arts NSW and Create NSW, for the purpose of supporting artists and cultural events in the region.
"We're really excited about the new direction we're taking to support the arts in the Mid-Coast," Cr Pontin said.
"We know that by strengthening our region's creatives, we're also helping to invigorate the local economy as well as improve the lifestyle of our residents and the experience of our visitors," she said.
In line with its cultural plan, council is planning other initiatives to support the arts in the Mid-Coast, with further announcements planned for 2023.
