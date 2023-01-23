Forster Tuncurry rugby union club president, Greg Harvie, has called for an urgent committee meeting on the eve of what he sees as a "revive and survive" winter for the Dolphins.
"It really is a make or break season for our club," he said.
"With seven premierships since rugby union was kick-started again in the Lower Mid North Coast region in 2004, we have been the leading club in the region, but we are desperate for some strong performances this season.
"We had the nucleus of a fine team last season, but failed to field a 15-man side in the premiership competition and missed the play-offs.
"We have a fine clubhouse and playing field, we are financially secure, yet inexplicably we lack players.
With seven premierships since rugby union was kick-started again in the Lower Mid North Coast region in 2004, we have been the leading club in the region, but we are desperate for some strong performances this season.- Greg Harvie
"It is critical that this situation is overcome this year.
"No young players, no future. It is simple."
Players , old and new, and especially young, would-be players, are welcome to attend the meeting at the Dolphins' clubhouse at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry, starting at 6pm next Monday, January 30.
An immediate concern for the club is whether its recent captain, the classy inside-centre, Mark Hagarty, understood to be considering holidaying overseas, will be available this winter.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.